Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Driver crashes with ambulance headed to hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo Public Safety
Kalamazoo Public Safety
Posted at 6:49 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 06:49:30-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a car hit an ambulance that was headed to the hospital.

The crash happened Sunday night around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Whites and S. Westnedge.

Officers say the ambulance was on the way to Bronson Hospital with its lights and sirens activated.

The ambulance was transporting a patient in critical condition at the time of the crash. A second ambulance took that patient to the hospital. The injuries in the crash are considered non-life threatening.

Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash, but it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time