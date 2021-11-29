Driver crashes with ambulance headed to hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a car hit an ambulance that was headed to the hospital.

The crash happened Sunday night around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Whites and S. Westnedge.

Officers say the ambulance was on the way to Bronson Hospital with its lights and sirens activated.

The ambulance was transporting a patient in critical condition at the time of the crash. A second ambulance took that patient to the hospital. The injuries in the crash are considered non-life threatening.

Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash, but it is still under investigation.