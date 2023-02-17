Downtown Kalamazoo restaurant week, winter cocktail competition returns this week for 11 days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Restaurant Week and the Winter Cocktail Competition are returning to downtown Kalamazoo for 11 days this February.

Combined, the more than 30 new and existing locations will participate in some capacity featuring over 70 unique menu items and a dozen specialty cocktails.

Fifteen bars and restaurants will offer food and cocktail pairings with options for one, for two or for the table.

“Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to explore all the new restaurants that have opened within the last year along with the iconic favorites we all know and love. There will be food offerings and signature cocktails you won’t find at any other time throughout the year as the best chefs and mixologists show off their creativity and personal flair,“ said Clarence Lloyd, Vice President and Director of the Southwest Michigan First Chamber.

Lloyd continued, “it’s a great time to head downtown and support the local businesses as well as the people who make our great city so unique.”

Back this year is the Winter Cocktail Competition sponsored by Long Road Distillers. Attendees can cast their vote for Best Winter Cocktail. Many venues will offer cocktails-to-go so the over 21 crowd can sip and shop their way through downtown Kalamazoo.

As a bonus, attendees who dine-in at one of the featured menus may ask their server for a parking validation slip. This is good for up to two hours of parking at one of the more than 3,000 covered parking spaces throughout the event.

New-to-downtown establishments participating along with local favorites include:



JungleBird

Elysium

Brick + Brine

Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill

Louie’s Trophy House

Harvey’s on the Mall

WL Socialhouse

Rugger’s Up and Under

ROCA

Principle Food & Drink

The Stamped Robin

Studio Grill

Green Top Tavern

600 Kitchen

Hub Tavern + Grill

For more information, including a map of participating venues, click here or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week runs Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 26.