Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week kicks off its 11-day winter celebration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week is cooking up some food and shaking up specialty cocktails at around 15 venues for its winter celebration.

The 11-day event kicks off Thursday, January 25th, 2024 and runs through Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

It features nearly 100 menu items and 15 specialty cocktails made with a spirit from Copper Craft Distillery, the event's 2024 Winter Spirit Sponsor.

Participating venues include:



Dabney & Co.

JungleBird

ROCA

Louie's Trophy House

Brick + Brine

Old Burdick's Bar and Grill

Principle Food and Drink

Saugatuck Brewing Company

The Morning Dish

HighDive Kitchen + Bar

600 Kitchen and Bar

WL Social House

Hub Tavern + Grill

Harvey's on the Mall

Robin

Each venue will have pre-fixe menus at several different price points, offering an inclusive experience for everyone.

For more information, click here to visit the Kalamazoo Restaurant Week website.