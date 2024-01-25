Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week kicks off its 11-day winter celebration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week is cooking up some food and shaking up specialty cocktails at around 15 venues for its winter celebration.
The 11-day event kicks off Thursday, January 25th, 2024 and runs through Sunday, February 4th, 2024.
It features nearly 100 menu items and 15 specialty cocktails made with a spirit from Copper Craft Distillery, the event's 2024 Winter Spirit Sponsor.
Participating venues include:
- Dabney & Co.
- JungleBird
- ROCA
- Louie's Trophy House
- Brick + Brine
- Old Burdick's Bar and Grill
- Principle Food and Drink
- Saugatuck Brewing Company
- The Morning Dish
- HighDive Kitchen + Bar
- 600 Kitchen and Bar
- WL Social House
- Hub Tavern + Grill
- Harvey's on the Mall
- Robin
Each venue will have pre-fixe menus at several different price points, offering an inclusive experience for everyone.
For more information, click here to visit the Kalamazoo Restaurant Week website.