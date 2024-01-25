Watch Now
Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week kicks off its 11-day winter celebration

Kalamazoo Downtown Restaurant Week will kick off on Friday for 10 total days of dining.
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 04:30:51-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Downtown Kalamazoo Restaurant Week is cooking up some food and shaking up specialty cocktails at around 15 venues for its winter celebration.

The 11-day event kicks off Thursday, January 25th, 2024 and runs through Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

It features nearly 100 menu items and 15 specialty cocktails made with a spirit from Copper Craft Distillery, the event's 2024 Winter Spirit Sponsor.

Participating venues include:

  • Dabney & Co.
  • JungleBird
  • ROCA
  • Louie's Trophy House
  • Brick + Brine
  • Old Burdick's Bar and Grill
  • Principle Food and Drink
  • Saugatuck Brewing Company
  • The Morning Dish
  • HighDive Kitchen + Bar
  • 600 Kitchen and Bar
  • WL Social House
  • Hub Tavern + Grill
  • Harvey's on the Mall
  • Robin

Each venue will have pre-fixe menus at several different price points, offering an inclusive experience for everyone.
For more information, click here to visit the Kalamazoo Restaurant Week website.

