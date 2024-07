SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — The owners of The Dome Sports Center in Schoolcraft are deflating the dome Monday morning, and they say it's to make way for bigger and better.

The deflation is scheduled for 10 a.m. but the Watch Party lasts from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Along with watching the big event, other activities include a 1-mile fun run for kids, a golf skills challenge, driving range access, and food for purchase.

Owners say they plan to install a larger dome in the future.