Dog revived & rescued during Portage apartment blaze

PORTAGE, Mich. — A dog was rescued, revived and hospitalized after a fire in an apartment Sunday.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a structure fire at an apartment in the 6300 block of Longview Street. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the apartment, entered the residence, conducted a search and found a dog inside the home.

The dog was found to be breathing but unresponsive. The firefighters took immediate action and the dog was transported to a local emergency veterinary clinic where it was listed in stable condition on Monday.

The occupant was not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Firefighters determined that the flames originated on a stovetop where plastic bowls were melted by the heat.

Firefighters contained the fire and prevented further damage to the apartment.

“We are grateful that no one was injured in this incident, and we are especially relieved that the dog is recovering well,” said Portage Department of Public Safety director Jeff VanderWiere. “Our teams responded quickly and effectively, ensuring both the safety of the property and the life of the animal."

The Texas Township Fire Department, Comstock Fire Department and Oshtemo Township Fire Department assisted at the scene and with station coverage.

The blaze remains under investigation by Portage Public Safety. Anybody with any information is being asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.

