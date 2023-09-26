'Disney Princess: The Concert' coming to Miller Auditorium on March 9

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Next year, Disney fans will be able to celebrate the music of some of the company’s most popular princess characters. Disney Concerts has announced that Disney Princess: The Concert will be coming to Miller Auditorium on Saturday, March 9.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available to purchase at Miller Auditorium’s website. They can also be purchased in person at Miller’s box office or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

Fans are encouraged to dress up and wear their best royal attire at the concert.

At the performance, animation and theatrical effects will accompany the music.

The songs will be performed by Broadway and television stars. The cast will include Lissa deGuzman, who played Jasmine in the Broadway stage adaptation of Aladdin. Syndee Winters will also be part of the cast. Winters previously played Nala in The Lion King stage adaptation on Broadway. Adam J. Levy will also perform. Levy’s previous work includes Moulin Rouge and Waitress. The concert will also feature music director Benjamin Rauhala performing. Rauhala’s previous work includes Fiddler on the Roof and The Secret Life of Bees.

The cast will also include Anneliese van der Pol. Van der Pol is well-known for playing Chelsea Daniels in the television series That’s So Raven, which aired on Disney Channel from 2003-2007. She later reprised the role in the follow-up series Raven’s Home, which premiered on Disney Channel in 2017. She also played Belle in the Broadway stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

30 classic Disney songs will be performed at the concert. The list of songs will include “Part of Your World” from 1989’s The Little Mermaid, “Let It Go” from 2013’s Frozen, “A Whole New World” from 1992’s Aladdin, “Just Around the Riverbend” from 1995’s Pocahontas, and “How Far I’ll Go” from 2016’s Moana. The 2024 tour will also feature new arrangements and song additions, adding music of some of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains.

The list of official Disney Princesses consists of Snow White from 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella from 1950’s Cinderella, Aurora from 1959’s Sleeping Beauty, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Belle from 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine from Aladdin, Pocahontas from Pocahontas, Mulan from 1998’s Mulan, Tiana from 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, Rapunzel from 2010’s Tangled, Merida from Pixar’s 2012 film Brave, Moana from Moana, and Raya from 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney Princess: The Concert will be performed on Saturday, March 9. Tickets will be available to purchase on Miller Auditorium’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube