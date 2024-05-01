Diocese of Kalamazoo announces elementary school closure

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Diocese of Kalamazoo announced that St. Margaret Catholic Elementary School, Otsego will close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

School administrators, staff and parents met with Bishop Edward M. Lohse Wednesday to learn he accepted the recommendation to close the school.

The recommendation of Rev. Simon Manjooran, the pastor of St. Margaret Parish, cited declining school enrollment, teacher shortages and long-term financial viability as contributing factors.

St. Margaret Catholic Elementary School opened in 1960, and currently has a student body of just 14 students, grades kindergarten through fourth grade.

“I recognize and share in the sadness caused by the closure of St. Margaret Elementary School,” Bishop Lohse said. “We honor the immense impact the school has had over these past 60 years in the faith formation and education of so many young people.”

The diocesan Office of Catholic Schools will help faculty, staff and students find alternate arrangements for next year.

