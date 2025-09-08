Diaper & period product nonprofit in Kalamazoo helps supply 30 organizations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo-based nonprofit, Care Collective, provides period products and diapers to area organizations. They have around 30 partners all across Kalamazoo.

“It is quite an operation,” Executive Director of the Care Collective, Sarah Koestler, said.

Koestler says they fill a need in the community.

Care Collective, diaper, period product nonprofit, helps supply 30 community organizations

“Half of Kalamazoo families, in Kalamazoo County, who have children of diaper age, are experiencing diaper need,” Koestler said.

Koestler says costs have risen for period products and diapers in recent years.

“There’s national research that shows since the pandemic, diaper need has increased from 1 in 3 families, with young kids, to 1 in 2 families,” Koestler said.

Volunteers help package up care kits.

“We know that children are missing school. They’re missing activities. They’re staying home when they have their period, and they don’t have products that they need,” Koeslter said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube