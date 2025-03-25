Deputy shoots, kills attacking dog outside Menards in Comstock Twp.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County deputy was attacked by a dog while conducting a traffic stop in Comstock Township.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Menards on Gull Road, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a trailer-hauling vehicle pulled into the parking lot with a license plate registered to a stolen car. The deputy executed a traffic stop and spoke with the driver.

KCSO says a dog inside the car became agitated and leaped out of the vehicle, biting the deputy’s vest and uniform. The deputy fired his weapon at the dog, killing it.

The deputy was not hurt, the sheriff’s office explains. The driver was arrested on unrelated warrants.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with KCSO by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

