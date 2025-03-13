Deputies: Woman stabs man multiple times in Texas Township

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in Texas Township.

The incident happened before 4:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Deer Trail on Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the 45-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

KCSO says a 36-year-old woman was found and arrested nearby. She has since been taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube