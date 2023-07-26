Deputies seek man who shot at Comstock Twp. enforcement officer

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is at large after deputies say he shot at an enforcement officer in Comstock Township Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the officer was in Comstock Cemetery to check for illegal dumping when he crossed paths with a man who brandished a firearm and fired a single shot.

We’re told KCSO and Michigan State Police were called in to assist, but the man was nowhere to be found.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a medium build, long dark-colored hair and a scruffy beard. He reportedly wore cargo pants and a blue button-up shirt with no shoes on.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube