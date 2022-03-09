Deputies searching for man accused of stealing mail in Kalamazoo County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing mail in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received evidence of a man and a woman stealing mail near Vicksburg and Brady Township on March 7.

Deputies say the woman was identified and confessed to the crime, along with additional mail thefts in the area.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the other suspect. He’s been identified as 20-year-old Rocky Thomas. Deputies say he is a person of interest in this crime and is also wanted on outstanding, unrelated warrants. Thomas is described as a white man, 5'05" - 5'07" tall and weighs about 179 pounds.

According to deputies, Thomas is known to stay at various hotels in the Kalamazoo area.

If you have any information that could help deputies in their investigation and search for Thomas, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.