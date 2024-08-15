Watch Now
Deputies: Kalamazoo-area Verizon customers experience service outage

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo-area Verizon customers are seeing a disruption in their services Thursday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the network outage also impacts those who are on Spectrum, Lively, Xfinity Mobile, Total Wireless, U.S. Mobile and possibly Tracfone.

Anyone struggling to call or text 911 are asked to connect to their Wi-Fi and try again. If that doesn’t work, deputies recommend using a different phone on a non-Verizon network until the outage is resolved.

