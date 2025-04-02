Deputies investigate possible stabbing in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one man was stabbed during an argument in Oshtemo Township Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the stabbing at around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Drake Road, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told two men were pepper sprayed and a Kalamazoo woman stabbed at least one of them.

KCSO says everyone involved ran away before deputies arrived but evidence suggests an assault had occurred. Investigators reached out to the possible stabbing victim but he has been uncooperative so far.

The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident, which remains under investigation.

