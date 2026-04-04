Deputies investigate Oshtemo Township apartment shooting

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an apartment in Oshtemo Township on Saturday. Officials say one person was injured, and the suspect is in custody.

KCSO says the shooting happened around 4:55 A.M. near Butterfly Road and Green Meadow Road. When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officials also found and detained the suspect, a 41-year-old woman.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital, and his injuries are not life threatening. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to call KCSO at (269) 383-8748 or the Sheriff's Office Silent Observer.

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