GALESBURG, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone hit two juveniles trying to cross the road.

It happened Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Deputies were called to West Battle Creek Street and East Michigan Avenue in Galesburg.

Both of the people hit were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The incident is under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube