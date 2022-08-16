Deputies: Alcohol a likely factor in Alamo Twp. crash that killed Indiana man

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man has died after a crash in Alamo Township this weekend.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened midnight Sunday near mile marker 46 on US-131.

We’re told a Plainwell resident in a black Audi A4 rear-ended the Indiana man’s vehicle.

The Audi driver took off but was later taken into custody, deputies say.

Alcohol is listed as a probable factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with information relating to the crash are encouraged to connect with Kalamazoo County deputies by calling 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

