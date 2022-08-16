Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Deputies: Alcohol a likely factor in Alamo Twp. crash that killed Indiana man

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 10:35:23-04

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man has died after a crash in Alamo Township this weekend.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened midnight Sunday near mile marker 46 on US-131.

We’re told a Plainwell resident in a black Audi A4 rear-ended the Indiana man’s vehicle.

The Audi driver took off but was later taken into custody, deputies say.

Alcohol is listed as a probable factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with information relating to the crash are encouraged to connect with Kalamazoo County deputies by calling 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered