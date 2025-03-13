Deputies: 65-year-old Texas Township woman missing since Sunday

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Texas Township.

Judith Lynn Russell, 65, walked away from the adult foster care building in the 7400 block of West Q Avenue on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). No one has seen from her since.

We're told Judith is a 5’06” tall white woman with “bobbed-cut gray hair.” She weighs around 200 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink sweatshirt. Judith is believed to be carrying a black tote bag.

Those with knowledge of Judith’s whereabouts are urged to connect with KCSO by calling 269-383-8748 or dispatchers at 269-488-8911.

