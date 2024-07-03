Watch Now
Deputies: 2 in custody for attempted murder of Kalamazoo woman

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jul 03, 2024

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and woman are in custody after deputies say they tried to kill a woman in Comstock Township earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday at an undisclosed location, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a 44-year-old Portage woman and 36-year-old Kalamazoo City man attacked a Kalamazoo City woman.

Deputies say the victim received life-threatening injuries and was given emergency surgery at a nearby hospital.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for assault with murderous intent, kidnapping, armed robbery and drug-related offenses, the sheriff’s office says.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-383-8748. Anonymous tips may be forwarded to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

