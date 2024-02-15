Deputies: 2 groups of young people involved in Oshtemo Township shooting

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after two groups of young people were involved in an Oshtemo Township shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived in the 600 block of Dragonfly Road before 3 p.m. to find signs a shooting had occurred, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told footage from numerous cameras showed the two groups involved, all of them juveniles or young adults. Three juveniles were identified as intended targets.

KCSO says the suspects took off before deputies arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with deputies by calling 269-383-8748. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube