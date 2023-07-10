Decomposing body found in Kalamazoo; police investigating as deadly shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was killed by gunfire.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says officers were called to a home on N. Church Street Friday, July 7, after 36-year-old Chana Kay Redden hadn’t been seen in several days.

When officers arrived, KDPS says they used a ladder to access a second-floor window. According to police, officers were able to see the body of Redden lying on the floor “clearly deceased.”

Police say the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, indicating Redden had died several days earlier.

According to KDPS, the suspicious nature of her death prompted officers and the medical examiner to request an autopsy. At the time, officers thought her death was possibly the result of a drug overdose.

On Sunday, the medical examiner’s office informed detectives that Redden was actually killed by gunfire.

At that point, KDPS says officers returned to the scene and discovered additional evidence.

Police say the killing of Redden remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139. Witnesses can also provide information anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube