David Anderson announces reelection campaign for Kalamazoo mayor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson announced his bid for reelection Tuesday.

Anderson was elected mayor in 2019 and 2021 after being first appointed to the Kalamazoo City Commission in 2005.

“While we have made progress while facing significant challenges in the past four years, among them the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to work together to address ongoing issues,” says Anderson. “We’ve been focused on economic development, affordable housing, public safety and climate change, all of which are greatly important to the City. Our new commission has worked together to address these complex issues, and there’s more work to be done.”

Anderson is a Kalamazoo native and has held numerous positions in leadership prior to his role with the city.

“I am running for reelection to be the mayor of Kalamazoo to ensure that everyone, no matter what neighborhood they reside in, is safe, has a place to call home and has access to the wonderful opportunities our community has to offer,” Anderson adds. “Let’s keep building Kalamazoo together.”

