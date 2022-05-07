Crossroads Mall evacuated after bomb threat, public advised to avoid area

PORTAGE, Mich. — Public safety officials responded to a bomb threat at Crossroads Mall in Portage Friday.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says security personnel reported the threat to dispatchers after it was called in.

We’re told public safety officers and mall staff worked together to evacuate the mall while two bomb dogs were called in.

The dogs searched the mall while a bomb squad remained on standby in case anything suspicious was found, according to PDPS. Nothing has been found so far.

Public safety officials advise the public to avoid the area until further notice; however, the public is not believed to be in danger.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube