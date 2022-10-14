Crews respond to Portage sewage overflow

PORTAGE, Mich. — Crews responded to a sewer overflow in Portage Thursday afternoon.

The city says wastewater exuded from a manhole outside Davis Creek Apartments at around 3 p.m.

We’re told a blockage inside a sewer pipe caused the discharge. The city says the blockage was cleared away before 6 p.m.

Roughly 200 gallons of sewage was contained inside a nearby parking lot, according to city officials. They say powdered lime was applied on areas impacted by the overflow.

The incident is not expected to result in any health concerns.

Those seeking additional information are asked to connect with the Department of Transportation & Utilities by calling 269-329-4422.

