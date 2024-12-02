Cooking grease causes 2,500-gallon sewer overflow in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews responded to a massive sewer overflow at an Oshtemo Township apartment Monday morning.

The city of Kalamazoo says its Department of Public Services (DPS) responded to the incident after 10:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Dragonfly Road.

Interviews with staff members suggest the overflow might have started on Nov. 30, city officials explain.

We’re told the blockage was caused by cooking and food grease that had been poured down the drain. It was cleared out before noon. Around 2,500 gallons of sewage is estimated to have discharged until then.

Kalamazoo officials say the discharge made its way into a manhole and to the pond on the southeast side Canterbury House Apartments.

DPS will monitor areas impacted by the overflow alongside the Kalamazoo County Environmental Health and Community Services, according to the city.

Motorists who passed “through standing, steaming water” between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at 11:53 a.m. are asked to wash their vehicles.

