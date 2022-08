KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy has updated a Kalamazoo detour while crews continue to upgrade the city’s natural gas system.

The energy service provider says Nazareth Road will be shut down between Main Street and Gull Road from Aug. 29 until Sept. 23.

Consumers Energy

We’re told a gas line that runs along Nazareth Road requires maintenance work.

Consumers Energy assures road signs will be posted to indicate detours.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube