Construction to begin on East Milham Avenue in Portage April 12

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage says construction on the section of East Milham Avenue between South Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road will begin Monday, April 12 at 7 a.m.

Motorists are asked to plan on using an alternate route in the likely event of traffic delays.

The City says the project includes storm sewer improvements, water main installation, sidewalk upgrades and a myriad of other improvements.

We’re told there will be lane closures, but driveway access will be upheld, save for temporary milling and paving operations.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of August, with landscaping expected to be finished sometime in October.

