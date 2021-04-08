Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Construction to begin on East Milham Avenue in Portage April 12

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Road work ahead sign file photo
Posted at 10:02 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 22:02:43-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage says construction on the section of East Milham Avenue between South Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road will begin Monday, April 12 at 7 a.m.

Motorists are asked to plan on using an alternate route in the likely event of traffic delays.

The City says the project includes storm sewer improvements, water main installation, sidewalk upgrades and a myriad of other improvements.

We’re told there will be lane closures, but driveway access will be upheld, save for temporary milling and paving operations.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of August, with landscaping expected to be finished sometime in October.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time