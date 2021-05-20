Concert series returns to Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Concerts in the Park is officially returning to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo starting June 6. The series will have 43 concerts to six different venues throughout Kalamazoo according to the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo (ACGK).

Concerts in the Park will run on certain Sundays June through August all of which start at 4 pm (unless otherwise noted) and are free to attend.

“It has been a long wait to be able to bring live entertainment back to our community, and I am so glad that our infection rates are down, vaccinations are progressing, mask mandates are lifting, and we will be able to enjoy the entertainment and each other in Bronson Park this summer,” said Kristen Chesak, Executive Director of the Arts Council.

Local organizations slated to perform this summer include Kalamazoo Bach Festival, Kalamazoo Concert Band, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, and Kanola Band according to ACGK.

Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

“We focused on programming a wide variety of entertainment and providing opportunities to our local arts organizations to perform outside for our community. For some of them it will be the first in-person performance since March 2020.”

A full list of additional Summertime Live concerts can be found online. Additionally, ACGK will work with Farmers Alley Theatre for the first time, with planned appearance for July 25 and August 15.

"Farmers Alley believes that music has healing powers and that the arts matter and are crucial to creating a joyous and thriving community,” said the theatre’s Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch. “We could not be more excited to be given such a wonderful platform to bring riveting Broadway music to Kalamazoo audiences.”

A full summer schedule and any location changes due to inclement weather can be found on the Art Council’s website at www.kalamazooarts.org/concerts-in-the-park/. Location changes will be posted by noon of the day of the concert ACGK reports.