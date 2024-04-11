Cocaine, stolen gun recovered during Kalamazoo drug bust

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was arrested after illegal drugs and a stolen gun were found in his possession.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of North Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo — with help from the Crime Reduction Team (CRT) — on Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told five guns, one ounce of crack cocaine, roughly 12 ounces of cocaine powder and a large amount of cash were confiscated, along with various equipment for drug production.

KDPS says one of the guns was stolen.

The 35-year-old suspect was taken into custody, investigators say. He faces numerous charges related to the investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with KVET at 269-337-8880 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

