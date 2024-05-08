Cleanup underway after tornados leave chaotic damage throughout Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Despite widespread devastation, neighbors in Portage are showing remarkable resilience and spirit after at least one tornado ripped through the area. Chainsaws and tree crews are spread throughout Centre, where much of the damage is focused.

At the 5/3 Bank on Centre, where employees took shelter in the vault during the tornadoes, the parking lot is now a hub of activity.

Cleanup crews and community members pitching in to move tree limbs and debris off the property.

“Some cars are damaged, but everyone is safe, that's all that matters,” Bria Anderson, property portfolio manager for the bank tolf FOX 17 Wednesday morning.

Karen Pribasky, also with the bank, added, "It can be sad to see whats going on, but, look at the commnity come together, all these vendors coming to help us,and this site looks incredible for the last 4 hours weve been working on it.”

While the destruction is widespread, there is an air of positivity in the area.

As one resident, Randy Heath, said, "We're all okay. We're all taking care of each other in our building.”

Heath’s building at Greenspire Apartments saw little damage, but other units weren’t as lucky.

Several units had holes ripped through their walls, and carports nearly flattened.

The road to recovery will be long, but with this level of community support, the people of Portage are on track.

