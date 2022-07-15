KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Classic Halloween and Christmas movies are coming to the Kalamazoo State Theatre. The theatre announced its lineup of classic films that will be shown from October 15-December 17.

The first film in the lineup will be 1975’s musical comedy horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. The film follows a couple whose car breaks down near the castle of Dr. Frank N. Furter. It stars Tim Curry as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss, and Barry Bostwick as Brad Majors. Directed by Jim Sharman, it is based on the 1973 musical of the same name. Richard O’Brien, who wrote the music, lyrics, and book for the stage version, co-wrote the film version’s screenplay with Sharman. Since its release in 1975, it has had the longest-running theatrical release in film history. Kalamazoo State Theatre’s screening will include a live shadow cast performed by the Western Michigan University Department of Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.

The next film will be Disney’s Hocus Pocus (1993) on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. In the film, the Sandersons, three sisters who are also witches, are brought back to life in modern day Salem, Massachusetts. The film stars Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson. It was directed by Kenny Ortega, who also directed 1992’s Newsies, the High School Musical trilogy (2006-2008), and the Descendants trilogy (2015-2019) for Disney. A sequel with Midler, Parker, and Najimy returning is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on September 30. The event at Kalamazoo State Theatre will include a costume contest and pre-show trivia. SPCA will also be there with kittens that are available for adoption. The first 300 guests will also receive a specially created Sweetwater’s donut hole. Tickets can be purchased here.

The third film shown will be the 1993 Disney animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday, December 10 at 8 p.m. The film follows Jack Skellington from Halloween Town, who one day visits Christmas Town. He then becomes obsessed with celebrating the holiday. It stars Chris Sarandon as Jack Skellington, Catherine O’Hara as Sally, and William Hickey as Doctor Finklestein. It was directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton. The film was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. At the Kalamazoo Theatre Screening, guests can create their own Christmas ornament with Colors and Cocktails. There will also be a costume contest and pre-show trivia. Tickets can be purchased here.

The final film shown in the lineup will be 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The film is a sequel to 1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation and 1985’s National Lampoon’s European Vacation. The film follows the Griswold family as their relatives come to their home to celebrate Christmas. Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik, it stars Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold and Beverly D’Angelo as Ellen Griswold. It was followed by 1997’s Vegas Vacation and the 2003 television film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 2 starring Randy Quaid as Eddie Johnson. Chase and D’Angelo most recently reprised the roles in 2015’s Vacation. Guests who come to the Kalamazoo State Theatre screening early will be able to get a picture with the Griswold station wagon. There will also be a costume contest. Pre-show trivia will also be held, where guests will have a chance to win a one-year membership in the jelly-of-the-month club from Bilberry Jams and Jellies. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday. A pass for all four films can be purchased on Ticketmaster's website.

