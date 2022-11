KALAMAZOO, Mich. — All campuses at Western Michigan University (WMU) will close Friday at 4 p.m. as snow continues to blanket West Michigan.

The university says all classes that were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. or later will be canceled as a result.

We’re told the hockey game at Lawson Arena will proceed as scheduled at 7 p.m.

View WMU’s events calendar to determine if a particular event is canceled and check back for updates.

