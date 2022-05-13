City roads set to close, crews replace water main, rebuild street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo says Parkview Avenue will close to westbound traffic starting Monday, May 16.

The closure will run from Oakland Drive to Greenleaf Boulevard as crews work to replace the water main and rebuild the street.

Westbound drivers should take the posted detour north on Oakland Drive, west on Howard Street and Stadium Drive and south on Drake to Parkview.

The nearly $3 million investment will upgrade the undersized water main and install new water service lines and fire hydrants.

Once crews rebuild the street, the lanes will get reduced to 10 feet wide to calm traffic.

Additional space on the roadway will allow for the expansion of bike lanes.

Crews will also install new sidewalk on the north side of Parkview from Broadway to Barnard.

The project also includes the addition of a crossing with a pedestrian island at Barnard to connect the Oakwood and Oakland Drive/Winchell neighborhoods.

The westbound lane will stay closed for the rest of the project, which is expected to wrap up in October.

Parkview Avenue will stay open to eastbound traffic.

For project information and detour maps, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube