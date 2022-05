PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage announced the cancellation of Saturday’s garlic mustard pull.

The city’s Environmental Board was set to host the volunteer pull on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., but announced Friday that this event is canceled due to inclement weather.

If you’d like to get updates on upcoming board activities and volunteer opportunities, visit the city’s website and subscribe to “Environmental Board.”

