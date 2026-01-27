City of Kalamazoo votes to deny property rezone near Asylum Lake

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo neighbors waited for more than three hours for their chance to speak regarding the potential rezone of a property near Stadium and Drake, just north of Asylum Lake Preserve.

More than 100 people showed up to make their voices heard. Additional seating was brought in throughout City Hall.

Julie Dunmire

The property is zoned residential. For years, neighbors and community members have spoken out saying they do not want the property to be rezoned to commercial.

The City decided to deny the request.

Kalamazoo City Staff presented and recommended the property be rezoned. Some of their reasoning included that it aligns with the city’s master plan, and the current land use in that area that is also commercial. City staff noted all corners of that intersection are developed, and that it is a highly valuable corner of Kalamazoo.

Representation on behalf of the developer elaborated that the property is not desirable as residential. They highlighted that they gave the community five months to gather the funds to purchase the property in order to preserve it as a natural area. Efforts for that were unsuccessful, they said.

Neighbors during public comment highlighted existing commercial space that they say is not in use, near the site on Stadium Drive.

The Planning Commission recommended the City not approve the rezone.

