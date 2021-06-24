City of Kalamazoo Public Safety issues flood warning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A flood warning is in effect from June 24 to June 27 in the City of Kalamazoo.

Today the National Weather Service issued a weather bulletin due to increased threats for heavy rain and possible flooding in Kalamazoo and across West Michigan Kalamazoo city reports.

It is estimated that 2 to 4 inches of rain will hit lower Michigan with the possibility of thunderstorms.

The City of Kalamazoo urges residents to be cautious as flooding may be on city streets.

Road closures and detours may be necessary in sections of Dutton Street, Jasper Street, Vine Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Park Street, Rose Street, and Crosstown Parkway near the Crosstown Ponds according to the City of Kalamazoo.