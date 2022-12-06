City of Kalamazoo approves $1 million to add more affordable housing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo has approved a $1 million proposal to bring more affordable housing to the community.

An agenda report from the Kalamazoo City Commission says the project will be funded with part of the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

We’re told the project would purchase and transform 14 single-family residences and resell them to low-income lessees, operated by Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services.

City documents say a total of $5.5 million in ARPA funds have been set aside to fund affordable-housing projects in Kalamazoo.

