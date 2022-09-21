Charges filed against suspected drunk driver in death of WMU student

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the person suspected of hitting and killing a Western Michigan University student last month.

The student, 21-year-old Illinois resident Kaylee Gansberg, was hit by a car on West Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. She later died while in the hospital.

Kalamazoo County prosecutors say the suspect, identified as Angel Hostiguin, is accused of driving while intoxicated resulting in death, a 15-year felony, and for failing to stop at a crash scene, a five-year felony.

Hostiguin’s preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled. A formal arraignment is still pending.

READ MORE: Western Michigan University student remembered by her friends

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube