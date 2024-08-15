Watch Now
Centenarians honored at yearly brunch in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An exclusive brunch celebrated people aged 100 and older in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon!

The event was held at the Portage Zhang Senior Center. The annual brunch has honored centenarians since 2015.

Twelve people were in attendance, the most the event has ever hosted.

More than 100 people living in the Kalamazoo area are estimated to be at least a century old.

“It's a wonderful idea to see so many people coming in,” says attendee Hazel Warnicke, 104. “I think it's a miracle that we can make it 100.”

The Mary Thompson Foundation organized the brunch. They made it possible for each centenarian and one guest to attend free of charge.

