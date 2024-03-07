Watch Now
Caught on camera: Kalamazoo burglary, vandalism suspect

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 10:51:06-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Do you know this person?

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) would like to hear from you.

Around 10 p.m. on March 4, the person in these pictures spray painted the side of a building and a mobile billboard owned by the business there.

An hour later, the same person threw a rock into the window of another business, went inside, and took cigarettes, according to KDPS.

The cost to repair the billboard is significant, KDPS tells FOX 17.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, KDPS is asking you to reach out to them anonymously at 269-337-2100, using the P3Tips app, or Silent Observer.

