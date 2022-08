KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning.

The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.

We are still working to find out more in what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.