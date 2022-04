KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Road Commission says someone drove through wet concrete at the Sprinkle Road project.

It happened on April 25 at the Sprinkle Road East Main Street to G Avenue project.

They say the damage will cost more than $3,000 to repair and could delay the project.

Officials are asking the community to respect construction zones and workers and report any vandalism to local law enforcement.

