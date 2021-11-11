Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Business robbed in Kalamazoo Wednesday night

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo Police
Kalamazoo Public Safety Cruiser
Posted at 6:43 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 06:47:05-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a store along West Michigan Avenue was robbed Wednesday night in Kalamazoo.

The suspect reportedly entered the store around 9:30 p.m. with a gun and demanded cash before running off.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, there was about a 5 minute time delay in calling the police after the robbery and police had no luck in finding the suspect in the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 40-years-old with an average build. Police say he was wearing a black coat, gray camouflage pants and light colored shoes. He was also wearing sunglasses and a white COVID mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time