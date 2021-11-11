Business robbed in Kalamazoo Wednesday night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a store along West Michigan Avenue was robbed Wednesday night in Kalamazoo.

The suspect reportedly entered the store around 9:30 p.m. with a gun and demanded cash before running off.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety , there was about a 5 minute time delay in calling the police after the robbery and police had no luck in finding the suspect in the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 40-years-old with an average build. Police say he was wearing a black coat, gray camouflage pants and light colored shoes. He was also wearing sunglasses and a white COVID mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

