Bronson Healthcare to hold virtual candlelight vigil to honor, remember those impacted by COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan hospital system will be hosting a virtual candlelight vigil to honor and remember all those impacted by COVID-19.

It has been almost two years since the pandemic began and during that time, millions have been affected.

Bronson Healthcare said it's hospital wanted to give the community a space to come together to grieve, remember and move forward.

"We want to express that we are thinking about the community and how difficult this has been for them, and certainly for those who have lost loved ones but just loss in general during the pandemic," said Bronson Healthcare's Vice President of Development Terry Morrow.

Since the pandemic reached West Michigan almost two years ago, many people have experienced anxiety, loss, grief and trauma.

"The purpose of the vigil is to acknowledge the loss that all of us have experienced during the last two years. Certainly the loss of life but loss of connection, loss of the ability to share space with one another. It is really about acknowledging that loss but also it’s meant to be a healing step forward," said Morrow.

Bronson Healthcare will be holding a virtual candlelight vigil to honor and remember all those impacted by COVID-19.



Bronson Healthcare designated the event as the Healing Steps Forward Virtual Vigil in hopes to help people move forward.

"Normally, when I think families but also the care teams loss of life, there is an opportunity to have some connection in person. That opportunity has been removed or taken away because of the severity of this virus," said Morrow.

Community members and healthcare workers can come together online, light a candle virtually and remember with a message.

"That interaction is happening as you see the comments come in on the website which is a really touching and healing opportunity for folk," said Morrow.

Bronson Healthcare officials said it became extremely hard with the last two waves of variants, Delta and Omicron, and felt now was the time to acknowledge it and provide the support.

"To be able to come together, even if it is online and be able to share that space and to acknowledge each other has been a really special opportunity," said Morrow.

The virtual vigil will take place Tuesday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to join the event, click here.

