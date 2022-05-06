Bronson Children's Hospital Run & Walk returns in September 2022

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Bronson Children’s Hospital Run & Walk will be returning as an in-person event for 2022. The event will be held on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m.

The event will held in the Bronson parking lot at the corner of Jasper and Lovell streets on Bronson Methodist Hospital’s North Campus. It will feature both a 3.1-mile route, as well as an alternative 1.27 miles shorter route. There will also be fun activities between 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will be used to provide specialized services for patients and their families. This includes child life, and art and music therapy, which helps children cope with difficult emotions over being in the hospital. They will also be used to provide medical equipment that is specially designed for children.

“We are looking forward to greeting everyone back on our campus this year for our signature event,” said Terry Morrow, president of Bronson Health Foundation and vice president of development for Bronson Healthcare. “We are always uplifted by the generosity shown by our community members who take part in the Run & Walk. Whether it’s through participating in the race or by making a donation, this community lets our patients and families know they are cared for and are not alone.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Run & Walk can register online.

