Booker T. Jones will perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre on July 8

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Booker T. Jones will perform in Kalamazoo this summer. Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) has announced that Jones will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

The free concert will be held in celebration of the 2023 Black Arts Festival and the 150th anniversary of the Kalamazoo Public Library. It is presented by the Kalamazoo Public Library, the Black Arts & Cultural Center, and The Gilmore.

“The Black Arts & Cultural Center is so excited to be partnering with the Kalamazoo Public Library, the Kalamazoo State Theatre and Gilmore to bring the amazing Booker T. Jones to Kalamazoo!” said Black Arts & Cultural Center Program Director Danielle Lewis. “This wonderful event celebrates a legend of soul music, 37 years of the Black Arts Festival, 150 years of KPL and amazing partnerships! Community is what drives each of our organizations and to be able to make this a free event for the community means a lot to us!”

“Kalamazoo State Theatre is thrilled to host one of the architects of the Memphis soul sound of the 1960s – Booker T. Jones!” said Nicole LaRae Leach, director of programming and production for Kalamazoo State Theatre. “To be able to celebrate the significant and essential work of the Black Arts & Cultural Center during their annual festival is a huge honor as is collaborating with KPL on their incredible milestone of 150 years! Gilmore also being on board for production support has turned this into a true community partnership, and we couldn’t be more excited! Working together on this event has allowed for it to be free to our community so be sure to register today to save your spot at what is sure to be a remarkable and memorable experience!”

Jones was part of the band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. The group originally consisted of Jones, Steve Cropper, Lewie Steinberg, and Al Jackson Jr. The band members who later joined the group were Donald “Duck” Dunn, Bobby Manuel, Carson Whitsett, Willie Hall, Steve Jordan, and Steve Potts.

The group’s first studio album, Green Onions, was released in 1962. Their other albums include Soul Dressing (1965), Melting Pot (1971), and Universal Language (1977). The band’s final album, That’s the Way It Should Be, was released in 1994.

Jones’ solo albums include Potato Hole (2009), The Road from Memphis (2011), and Sound the Alarm (2013).

In 1992, Jones was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jones will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on July 8. Registration for the concert can be done on Eventbrite.

