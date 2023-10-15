Body found in roadside ditch in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating a body found in a ditch as a suspicious death.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the Portage Department of Public Safety responded to the 4200 block of Long Lake Drive after a pedestrian observed a dead man lying in the ditch adjacent to the road.

The man has been identified and detectives are working on notifying his relatives. The cause of death is pending results of an autopsy.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Portage Public Safety by calling (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.

The case remains under investigation by the Portage Department of Public Safety.

