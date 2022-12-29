Board of Education fires KPS employee for paying $91,000 to outside organization

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education says Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations Jim English has been fired.

In a statement, the board listed several reasons for firing English, including paying more than $91,000 to an outside organization without its approval and outsourcing an administrative position without its knowledge or approval.

The board also said English entered into a contract for services without a written agreement and without a written agreement as to the compensation to be paid for such service.

The final reason the board listed was for engaging in a pattern of behavior that was inconsistent with good and established business practices.

The board made the decision to terminate English on December 28 after receiving the recommendation and report of interim Superintendent Cindy Green.

In the report, Green says English paid Dr. John Mosser, agent of the Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation and its president, a total of $76,000 for “philanthropy consulting services” but several of the activities he was compensated for appears to be “expressly prohibited” from public school district financial support.

The board says Laura Kayser, who worked in the school district’s business office for 29 years before retiring a few months ago, will assume the position of the district’s chief financial officer on January 2, 2023.

Read the full termination recommendation below:

Termination Recommendation by WXMI on Scribd

