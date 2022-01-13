Watch
Bike Mural Festival coming to Kalamazoo in September

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 16:41:12-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bike Friendly Kalamazoo is holding a Bike Mural Festival.

The annual Festival will feature a ceremony highlighting artists and their work from September 15 to Sept. 18, 2022. A local muralist named Patrick Hershberger will act as chair for the festival.

“We will be attracting top talent from within and outside our community to coalesce around bike-positive public art.” Hershberger says, “We have an opportunity to give back to our communities through creativity and connecting via the joy of bicycling.”

More information about Bike Friendly Kalamazoo’s Mural Festival can be found online.

