Bell's Brewery announces upcoming departure of brewing and quality VP

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery announced the upcoming departure of its vice president of brewing and quality.

John Mallett will leave Bell’s next month after 21 years, according to the brewery.

We’re told Mallett was instrumental in helping the company achieve high-quality standards in its products and safety.

Bell’s adds Mallett also helped the company merge successfully with New Belgium Brewing.

“John’s contributions to Bell’s, and to the entire craft beer community, are truly impossible to measure or even say out loud,” says Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker. “He’s a brilliant brewer and a visionary operator who brings a strong sense of passion and a willingness to bust through constraints to every beer he makes and every life he touches. We will all miss John's humor, wit, and steady presence in the brewery, but his legacy isn’t going anywhere. We wish him the very best.”

Mallett began his career in the craft beer industry 35 years ago, taking on a number of roles from Massachusetts to Virginia before arriving at Bell’s in 2001, the brewery tells us. Since then, a scholarship has been established in his name to commemorate his 20th anniversary with Bell’s last year. The scholarship benefits those seeking an education through classes by the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

We’re also told Mallett received the Institute for Brewing Studies Russell Schehrer Award in the Brewing Innovation category back in 2002, later receiving the Recognition Award in 2021.

“As I reflect on my 20+ years of working out of Comstock, the brightest point by far is the relationships I’ve built with coworkers, beer fans, farmers, researchers, suppliers, tradespersons, students, the media, publicans, design professionals, educators, distributors, regulators and fellow brewers,” recalls Mallett. “Leading these teams has been a true honor for me professionally, and I know the leadership and all the coworkers at Bell's remain steadfast in their commitment to always making world class beer.”

